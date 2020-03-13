LSU events canceled until end of May; students begin moving out of dorms

LSU students started moving off campus the same day the university announced it is asking for the cancellation of all on-campus events and LSU-sponsored off-campus events of 30 attendees or more out of concern due to the coronavirus.

Officials said the cancellations are effective immediately (Friday, March 13) and run through May 30.

It was impromptu move out day at LSU as classes have officially been moved online. All morning, students were seen packing up their cars as they prepare to head home for the rest of the semester. Parents were on campus all morning helping their kids move out of the dorm. Everyone is just focusing on packing up and getting out.

Most of the students in the dorms are freshmen. There was a sense of disappointment because this isn’t how they pictured their semester ending.

“It’s kind of frustrating that we have to move out so soon and leave our friends unexpectedly," said freshman Ronnie Haliburton. "Like me and my roommates stayed up 'til 5 a.m. not crying but, you know, reminiscing about freshman year and how we didn’t really get to finish it.”

Students aren’t being forced to go home and are allowed to stay in the dorms if they can’t leave. The dorms and dining halls will remain open. Students will still have access to computer labs but all of their classes are now online.

According to LSU officials, a decision about commencement will be made at a later date.

Events with fewer than 30 attendees will need to receive approval through the LSU Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and any exceptions may also be requested through the EOC. Email lsueoc@lsu.edu for event approvals.

Officials added they recommend organizers consider whether having in-person meetings is necessary or whether the purpose can be accomplished through alternate means, such as a video conference, conference call, or using multiple rooms instead of a single, larger room.

They also said they understand the impact of this decision but the priority right now is protecting the health and safety of the LSU community and preventing the spread of the coronavirus to its members. Follow lsu.edu/coronavirus and official LSU social media accounts for additional information and updates.

