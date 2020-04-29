LSU interim president says he would like to begin a ‘phased’ return to campus around May 15

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said in an email to faculty and staff Tuesday, April 28 the university will continue to operate remotely until May 15 due to the extension of Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.

Galligan told employees from now until May 15 “will basically continue to operate as we currently are until at least that time.”

He asked faculty and staff to continue to follow the governor’s orders and to remember “that Louisiana is one of the states that COVID-19 has hit the hardest.”

The interim president says he hopes to begin a “phased approach” to returning operations back to campus around May 15.

“That process will be deliberate, and we will ensure that we’re all following state and federal guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible. This process could take weeks or even months, but it will be thoughtful. We’ll provide more information on this plan in the days ahead,” Galligan said in the email.

Galligan said LSU officials will “carefully” monitor the public health situation and if there is a resurgence in new cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana “it could impact our timeline for returning to campus.”

He ended the email to faculty and staff by thanking employees who have stepped up to help the state fight the coronavirus, including those who are or helped with manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) at the PMAC.

“The good news is there is light at the end of the tunnel. I look forward to the day when we are all back together on our beautiful campus, and I’m confident we’ll return stronger than ever,” Galligan said.

Click here to read the full email.

