LSU officials: Caretakers taking extra steps to prevent Mike The Tiger from contracting COVID-19

LSU officials say the team of personnel that care for the university’s live mascot, Mike VII, are taking extra steps to prevent him from contracting COVID-19.

Mike VII’s caretakers are being extra cautious after a 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, on April 5.

Ginger Guttner, a spokesperson for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, said Mike VII’s caretakers stopped having direct contact with him over three weeks ago, before it was known that cats were susceptible to being infected with the coronavirus.

“As Mike’s caretakers, his health and wellbeing are our primary concern. We will, as always, monitor him closely,” Guttner said.

Guttner also says caretakers are wearing gloves and masks when working in the night house near Mike’s habitat.

LSU officials ask people to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order and view Mike through his social media accounts or the Tiger Cam at https://www.mikethetiger.com/.

