LSU postpones spring commencement ceremonies due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

LSU officials announced Tuesday, March 24 that all spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This includes ceremonies for the Veterinary School and the Law Center as well.

“We made this decision with significant input from the student body via Student Government. Student leaders conducted a survey of the graduating class and almost 2,000 students participated. We are grateful to all,” said LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan Jr.

Students are asked to fill out a survey so plans can be made for a future ceremony, and so that diplomas can be mailed to the correct address.

Click here to fill out the survey.

“Please remember that together we are strong; we are resilient; and, we will get through this together. Your commitment to doing your part to combat the spread of COVID-19 thus far has inspired us, and I sincerely thank you for making yet another necessary sacrifice in order to protect the greater well-being. Even though we’re spending more time apart these days than we’d prefer, we remain united as one LSU family," Galligan said.

