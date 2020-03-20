LSU puts up billboards encouraging staying home amid COVID-19 outbreak

Following LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron’s emphatic declaration that Louisianans will “fight like tigers” during this global outbreak, the university’s athletics department put up three billboards encouraging the people of Baton Rouge to heed officials’ warning; stay home.

Three billboards were put up featuring Orgeron, gymnastics coach D.D. Breaux, and women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas.

The billboards say “Win! by staying in,” “staying home saves lives,” and “together we win by staying in,” respectively.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.