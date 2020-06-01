LSU set to host Southern, Grambling in Tiger Stadium

LSU announced Monday, June 1, it has added Southern and Grambling to its future football schedules.

The move marks the first time the Tigers will face the two historic in-state opponents, according to athletic director Scott Woodward.

LSU will host Southern on Sept. 10, 2022, and will face Grambling on Sept. 9, 2023. Both games will be played in Tiger Stadium.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs,” said Woodward. “These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It’s time and we are all proud to be a part of it.”

“We are excited to announce our games against Southern and Grambling in the future,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. “We have a great relationship with all universities in our state. It is important to LSU to have a great relationship with all of the universities in our state.”

Southern has claimed 11 Black College Football National Titles and 19 SWAC Championships, while Grambling has won 15 national titles and 26 conference championships.

