LSU survey finds a majority of La. residents are following the stay-at-home order, support current COVID-19 mitigation efforts

The Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University has released a non-partisan report that shows a majority of Louisianans say they are following Gov. Edwards’ stay-at-home order and support the federal, state and local governments’ response to COVID-19.

The survey showed widespread compliance with the stay-at-home order and other public health recommendations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. According to the survey, four out of five Louisianans say they have not left home for reasons that violate the governor’s order.

Specifically, about mitigation measures, the report found:

•Intentions to wear face coverings and to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people when outside the home increase to 59% and 86%, respectively.

•84% say they maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people very often or always.

•75% of Louisiana adults say they very often wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds each time, and 50% say they disinfect frequently used surfaces in their homes very often.

Overall, the LSU Manship School Survey found that 64% of residents approve of the state's response to COVID-19 and that 74% of respondents believe the United States and Louisiana should continue measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as stay-at-home orders and social distancing, even if it means some businesses remain closed.

From of public information standpoint, 73% of Louisianans trust Gov. Edwards to give the most reliable information about COVID-19 and 82% of Louisianans trust the Louisiana Department of Health for information about COVID-19.

To read the report, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Office of the Louisiana Governor. All rights reserved.