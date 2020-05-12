LSU to begin Phase 1 of return to campus May 18

LSU Executive Vice President and CFO Dan Layzell said in an email to faculty and staff Monday, May 11, the university will begin its first phase of moving operations back to campus May 18.

Layzell said he anticipates the university will return to campus in four phases and will release additional information about each phase in the coming weeks.

LSU will continue to operate remotely until May 18.

“Following the Governor’s announcement today relaxing restrictions, LSU will begin Phase 1 of our return to campus next Monday, May 18.* Employees who should return to campus as part of Phase 1 will be notified this week; all others should continue to work remotely for the time being. Please do not return to campus if you are not notified that you are a part of Phase 1, as it is imperative that we approach our return to campus cautiously in order to reduce the risks to those working on campus.,” Layzell said in the email to LSU employees.

Layzell said staff returning to campus must adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) including handwashing, practicing social distancing, and wearing face masks.

Aside from essential personnel currently on campus, only critical employees specifically approved by university officials may return to campus, Layzell said.

University officials will be notifying deans and department heads with specific instructions on who can return to campus in the first phase.

“As we proceed, please know that your safety remains our top priority. We will take this return to campus slowly and cautiously, and react as needed in order to protect the health of our employees. Thank you for all that you do,” Layzell said.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.