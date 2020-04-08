LSU updates grading policy for Spring 2020 semester

LSU has released information pertaining to grading options for the Spring 2020 semester only.

For the spring 2020 semester only, on a class-by-class basis, students will have the opportunity to elect to have final grades reported on transcripts as the conventional +/- letter grade earned in the course or as a Pass/No Credit (P/NC) grade.

If a student selects to have one or more classes moved to a P/NC grading framework, those who earn between an A+ and a C- will receive a “P” on their official transcript (between an A+ and B- for graduate students), and those who earn between a D+ and an F will receive an “NC” on their transcript (between a C+ and F for graduate students).

“P” indicates the student passed the course and will receive the established number of credit hours, while “NC” indicates the student was enrolled and completed the course, but will not receive credit for it. Neither the “P” nor the “NC” will affect the student’s GPA.

LSU says many students may prefer to keep the +/- letter grades they have earned, and so, will not require any action. Those who want to change one or more courses to P/NC will need to certify that they understand the implications of doing so.

There are potentially significant implications, including: negative effects on academic standing, probationary status, financial aid and scholarships and even graduation.

This option is not available to LSU Online Program students, LSU School of Veterinary Medicine students and LSU Law Center students. Those enrolled in the School of Veterinary Medicine and LSU Law Center will have a different set of rules/grading options and that information will be communicated to those students.

The LSU Online Program is a distinct set of programs that run separately from the regular semester cycle.

