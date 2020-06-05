LSUA Foundation establishes Generals Emergency Relief Fund

The Louisiana State University of Alexandria Foundation has announced the establishment of the Generals Emergency Relief Fund.

The Generals Emergency Relief fund will assist students by providing financial support intended to prevent students from leaving LSUA for emergency financial reasons. The fund can be used by students for expenses that are the result of unexpected emergency, event or circumstance.

“We are so excited about this commitment from the LSUA Foundation to assist our students going through personal challenges,” said Dr. Abbey Bain, Vice Chancellor of Enrollment and Student Engagement. “Many times, outside circumstances create burdens for students and they are not able to financially continue. We want to provide some type of relief.”

Students can access the relief fund by self-referral or a referral by any LSUA faculty or staff member. All full or part-time LSUA students in good standing are eligible to apply. Students can utilize the funds for expenses such as temporary lodging, essential utilities, travel expenses due to serious illness or death of an immediate family member, and replacement of essential belongings after a fire or natural disaster.

A student may apply multiple times within 365 days but will only be awarded a maximum of $500 within that time period.

All contribution inquiries and student applications may be directed to Shere’ Thaxton, Relief Fund committee chair, at sthaxton@lsua.edu.

Copyright 2020 LSUA. All rights reserved.