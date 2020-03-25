LSUA Spring 2020 commencement ceremony postponed

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil says the Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual ceremony will be conducted at the end of the semester and the graduating Class of 2020 is also invited to walk in the December 2020 Commencement ceremony.

Graduates will also have their name publicized, diplomas will be mailed, and a spring commencement keepsake program will be provided to each graduate.

“We empathize with the disappointment of each student who has worked extremely hard to reach this momentous occasion, in addition to the special family and friends who have provided a support system,” said Chancellor Coreil in his letter to students. “Graduating from LSUA is more than a walk across the stage though – your resilience throughout your coursework, especially this semester, will surely set the stage for significant success throughout your career.”

