LSUA creates evolving action plan for the coronavirus

With the health and well-being of students as the LSU system’s top priority, steps of preventative maintenance are being taken to ensure campus safety.

Specifically at LSUA, several educational pieces and coronavirus updates have been distributed campus-wide; and while there has only been one presumptive case in Louisiana, certain policies have been put in place.

LSUA has already canceled a university-sponsored study abroad trip to China this summer. All other international travel at the Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisory is suspended through August 17, 2020, per an LSU memorandum.

University-related international travel to areas not deemed “high risk” must be pre-approved through university administration.

Any personal travel to international locations must be documented with the university prior to travel. Due to the rapidly-growing conditions of the virus, travelers may be subjected to a 14-day quarantine depending on the country visited.

Domestic travelers need to increase precaution, particularly as it relates to those areas where a State of Emergency has already been declared. Faculty, staff, and students are asked to closely monitor symptoms and stay home when necessary.

