LSUA donates pizza to local health care workers and first responders

One local college is helping our first responders and health care workers during these difficult times.

Source: KALB

As COVID-19 continues to spread in communities across the world, LSUA is doing its part by donating supplies.

On Thursday afternoon, university leaders handed out a number of pizzas to the nurses and doctors at the Christus Community Clinic in Alexandria.

LSUA Mascot "Tank" and college leaders also made stops at Fire Station Five, the drive-thru testing site in Alexandria, the fire station on Masonic and the Alexandria Police Department.

On Thursday morning, they also set up an Easter egg hunt for daycare children in Cheneyville.

Christus Director of Community Clinics Billy McRae says the staff is thankful for all the donations they've received over the past couple of weeks and wants to remind people to listen to the Governor's orders and stay at home as much as possible.

“It puts us at risk, it puts others at risk for spread of the disease," said McRae. "I know everybody wants to get the economy back booming and get business as usual but really to get to that point, we’re going to need people to follow the orders that are currently out there about staying at home and flattening the curve.”

LSUA Athletic Director Adam Jonson says it's all about giving back to local first responders and health care workers who put their lives on the line every single day.

“Anything that we can do to show our appreciation, we want to try to do because we know they’re the ones that are even more at higher risk," said Jonson. "They’re not being able to be quarantined and stay away the way that many of us are working from home."

The community clinic can see patients with anything from minor colds to the novel coronavirus. They can even perform the COVID-19 test.

About 10 people who have been to the clinic have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.