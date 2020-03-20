LSUA ensuring business continuity amid COVID-19

As Central Louisiana continues to adapt to the ever-changing global health climate, the Louisiana State University of Alexandria is taking any and all steps to ensure business continuity.

With face-to-face classes beginning an online format on March 30, university administration, faculty, and staff are ensuring that students do not experience a delay in academic learning. Professors have diligently worked during this transition time to create digital content and coursework for all classes.

Academic support services, including tutoring and the Writing Center, will also be conducted to assist students, not only in coursework, but with the adjustment to the new learning format. Most have been moved to 100 percent online while some will still be available on campus, in keeping with the Center for Disease Control’s social distancing and hygiene recommendations.

“The transition is almost seamless. Most of our faculty were already expert online instructors, thanks in part to our participation in the LSU Online initiative,” said LSUA Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. John Rowan. “And not only are we continuing with all courses this semester, we are moving forward with scheduled, high-impact events including the LSUA Scholar Day on May 1. Now, students will be presenting their research findings in an online format to a wider audience. This will ensure students benefit from the full array of educational experiences.”

Additionally, steps have been taken to move all recruitment and admissions operations to a digital format as not to affect incoming students. Videoconference sessions will be led by LSUA recruiters and admissions staff for all prospective and admitted students while all correspondence, including admission applications and decisions, will be distributed via email.

“Knowing that numerous high school seniors are experiencing cancellations of many major milestones, we want to ensure that those students know that LSUA is ready to welcome them to the next phase of their academic career,” said LSUA Chancellor, Dr. Paul Coreil. “We are continuing to work hard for all of our students. This critical time will not define their college career but help us strengthen and shape the positive experiences they have had and will have on our campus.”

