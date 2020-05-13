LSUA holds parking lot pinning ceremony for nursing graduates

The pinning ceremony for nursing graduates is a traditional rite of passage.



LSUA has 29 nursing graduates this spring, and they wanted to make sure that COVID-19 didn't keep them from experiencing the tradition. So, they came up with a plan that allowed the ceremony to happen with social distancing.



The university held its first-ever parking lot pinning ceremony on campus. Each graduate was given two parking spaces for their family and friends to watch them receive their pins from their vehicles.





"I consider our class as the COVID/Corona class, so I think that's pretty unique and pretty interesting and nobody else can say they've done that before,” said graduate Merrick Bowman.

Normally, graduates would have a faculty member pin them during the ceremony. But, since this wasn’t a traditional pinning, they had to pin themselves.

Since COVID-19 caused classes to move to an online format, a lot of these students haven’t been able to see each other in person for quite some time. So, they were thankful for the chance to see their classmates again, even if it was at a distance.

Graduate Jennifer Edmonson said, “I'm so grateful to see everybody just one more time at least”.

LSUA will have over 200 spring graduates who will receive their diplomas by mail.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.