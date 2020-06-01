LSUA implementing Phase II return-to-campus plan

Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will move to Phase 2 of the reopening plan later this week. With this decision, LSUA will also begin implementation of Phase 2 of their Return-to-Campus Plan effective Monday, June 8. A copy of the plan is attached.

Employees who should return to campus as part of Phase 2 will be notified this week by their immediate supervisors. Additionally, during Phase 2, faculty are encouraged to continue to work remotely; however, they can return to their offices with prior approval from the Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs.

Employees are asked to not return to campus if you are not notified that you are a part of Phase 1 or 2.

Those who will be returning to campus must maintain proper hygiene and physical distancing, including following hand-washing protocols and wearing a face-covering in situations where it’s not possible to maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least six feet. If you are sick, you are asked to stay home. If you find out that you have been exposed to COVID-19 within the past 14 days, you must stay home and notify Daniel Manuel, LSUA Risk Management Coordinator (daniel.manuel@lsua.edu), of your exposure.

The Phase 2 plan is available on the LSUA Coronavirus webpage. More information on the additional phases will be available soon. If you have any questions about either Phase 1 or 2, please contact Daniel Manuel.

