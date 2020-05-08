LSUA makes plans for students to return in fall

Earlier this week, LSUA announced some big news to students and faculty. They're moving forward with their education plan, while also adhering to government guidelines. LSUA has made the announcement that students will be returning back to campus in the fall.

Source: KALB

“As this pandemic has gotten better and things are going in the right direction for Central Louisiana, we thought it was time to tell people," said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil.

With a currently deserted LSUA campus, Chancellor Paul Coreil says the decision was an easy one to make.

“We have missed our students so much. When I come to the office, when I had to come in, it’s just not the same," said Coreil.

The university will continue to follow the governor's guidelines, with safety and health being top priorities.

“If we’re going to be closer than six feet, we’re going to wear masks, we’re going to be having our facilities, janitorial staff cleaning very frequently, all day long," said Coreil.

There will be a sanitation dispenser in every building on campus and plexiglass may be put up in buildings with a lot of foot traffic.

As for university administration, they'll begin phasing back onto campus the week of May 18.

“There’s some limited return in phase one," said Coreil. "Phase two they’ll probably start coming back every day. Phase three we’re pretty much gonna be back to normal but with social distancing.”

If a student were to get COVID-19 in the fall, LSUA Department of Nursing Chair Cathy Cormier says campus staff will continue to do what they've already done.

“If the student is presenting with symptoms, they should be screened and then they would follow the guidelines for quarantine," said Cormier.

For nursing students, clinicals may look a little bit different in the fall.

“They are going to require students to wear masks at all times at this point in time, things may change," said Cormier.

Nursing students will also take care of patients virtually, along with the hands-on experience they get in clinicals. Just another way the university is setting themselves apart.

LSUA is also hoping to bring back its basketball program and other sports in the fall.

However, students enrolled in summer courses will continue to do everything online.

