LSUA makes plans to return to campus

The Louisiana State University of Alexandria has announced that it is planning for a return to face-to-face academic instruction, operations, and campus activities starting in the Fall 2020 semester.

Additionally, the university administration will be releasing a phased return to work plan this week that will be initiated the week of May 18 assuming there are no setbacks in the Governor’s planned modifications to the stay-at-home order that should be announced on May 11.

This phased approach is being developed with safety as the primary guide. It will be deliberate and thoughtful, and will take place gradually over the coming weeks and months. It will also adhere to all of the recommended health and safety practices in place by government officials.

In the meantime, LSUA administration will continue to monitor the health of our community as well as broader trends throughout the state and will be prepared to modify plans, if necessary.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing students, faculty and staff back on campus this Fall Semester beginning in August. We will continue to keep the health and safety of everyone as our top priority, however, we want everyone to know our current plans for this fall and our hope that positive progress can and will continue as we implement our phased return to work and return to on-campus classes plans beginning May 18,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor.

