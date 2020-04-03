LSUA mascot delivers lunch to local essential workers

Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s mascot “Tank” spent Friday afternoon delivering pizza to front line essential workers in the community.

The LSUA Athletic Department teamed up with Johnny’s Pizza House to provide lunch to employees at Ray’s Pharmacy, Rapides Regional Medical Center, LSUA University Police, and the LSUA Facilities Services.

"These uncertain times undoubtedly create concern and stress for many, especially those continuing to serve on the front line," said Adam Jonson, LSUA Director of Athletics. "We simply wanted to show our appreciation and bring a smile to some of the essential workers in our community."

While Tank’s deliveries were met with smiles and, in some places, tears, Tank was sure to not give hugs or high fives in order to practice good social distancing.

