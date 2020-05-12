LSUA moving into first phase of "Return-to-Campus" plan

With the Governor's stay-at-home order ending on Friday, we'll be moving into Phase I of re-opening the state. LSUA will be moving into the first phase of its own plan along with that.

The University's campus has been empty during this pandemic, which isn't normal during this time of the year when things like graduations should be happening. However, they're taking the first step in getting things back to normal with the "Return-to-Work" plan, the first phase of their "Return-to-Campus" plan.

"We're going to bring back some of the most essential employees starting Monday. It won't be very many, but at least it'll be a beginning...a step forward," said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

Coreil says that those returning to campus on Monday will continue social distancing practices and wear masks. They'll focus on preparing for the summer semester, which will be completely online, and the upcoming fall semester when they plan to have students back on campus.

Each phase of this plan will be released gradually over the upcoming weeks and months. There are currently three phases in the plan, but Coreil says that could change as they continue to monitor COVID-19 data in the state.

"There is probably going to be a fourth phase. That'll be when things really get back to really pretty much normal. Maybe with some changes, no doubt, later in the fall...maybe in the spring," said Coreil.

LSUA's Spring Commencement will be held virtually this Thursday, May 14.

