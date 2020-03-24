LSUA responds to 'stay at home' order, COVID-19 protocols in place

Louisiana has the fastest growth rate in confirmed COVID-19 cases than any other state or country in the world.

Source: KALB

On Friday, News Channel Five got word that a graduate student at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, the student health center confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus on LSU's campus.

We reached out to administration officials at LSUA to see what protocols they have in place if a student or faculty member were to test positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with the Department of Health and CDC guidelines, if a person is feeling ill, they would immediately be placed in isolation, tested, and treated accordingly.

The university is also asking students and faculty who are traveling to report it to university officials before coming back to campus.

Deep cleaning is being done multiple times a day around campus and in computer labs where students can still complete assignments if they don't have a laptop or computer at home.

Students will completely transition to online courses on Monday, March 30.

Provost and Vice Chancellor John Rowan says the transition has been fairly seamless.

“It’s almost seamless, it’s really impressive, I’m very proud of our faculty," said Rowan. "They were experts in online delivery before, and that really helped to situate us to make sure we got this conversion through without any problems.”

The university is already preparing for the summer and fall semesters.

For students interested in coming to LSUA in the fall, they can still call the office, register for classes, and even participate in virtual tours of the campus.

Admin counselors will be available by video, telephone and email.

