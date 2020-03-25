LSUA student tests positive for coronavirus

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil says a student at the university has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The student is only enrolled in one on-campus course, does not live on campus, and has not been on campus since March 9. The student is currently in self-isolation and recovering well.

Those who are known to have been in contact with the student are being notified. Please know that the CDC does not define simply being in the same office or building with someone who tests positive as “close contact.”

For almost two weeks now, LSUA's classes have been suspended, and the campus is currently on spring break. During this time, LSUA has increased its frequency of cleaning.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.