LSUA to celebrate graduates at virtual commencement

The Louisiana State University of Alexandria will air a virtual commencement celebration Thursday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. to honor spring graduates.

The video will air on the LSUA commencement webpage CLICK HERE as well as shared on all official LSUA social media accounts.

The ceremony will be conducted by LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil and Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Dr. John Rowan. Mr. Blake Chatelain, President and CEO of Red River Bank and member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, will be the commencement speaker as well as confer degrees.

“This Spring 2020 commencement recognizes the first graduating class celebrated during LSUA’s 60th Anniversary,” said Chancellor Coreil. “This in itself is very exciting for us all, but we especially applaud these students for their strength and resilience in completing their degrees during the unprecedented challenges they faced during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

Over 280 graduates will be recognized during the ceremony including those who will graduate with honors. All graduates will have their diplomas mailed. Additionally, each graduate will receive a commemorative commencement program and an LSUA 60th anniversary t-shirt. Those graduating with honors will also receive their respective honor cord.

All graduates, family members, community members, etc., are encouraged to join the celebration by taking pictures and videos and tagging the official LSUA social media accounts and use #GeneralsGrad2020.

