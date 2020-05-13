LSUE names Dr. John Hamlin as next Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

LSU Eunice has selected Dr. John Hamlin as its new Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, pending approval at the next LSU Board of Supervisors meeting on May 22.

Dr. Hamlin currently serves the Dean of Sciences and Mathematics at LSUE and will assume his new duties on July 1, 2020.

“Dr. Hamlin’s work as faculty, scholar, researcher, college and community leader as well as his commitment to the citizens of Acadiana made him standout among a very strong applicant pool,” LSU Eunice Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson said. “He is a dedicated member of the LSUE community and committed to the success of students, peers and LSU Eunice.”

Dr. Hamlin holds a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Louisiana State University-Baton Rouge and an earned Doctorate in Cellular, Molecular and Developmental Biology from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Mass. The Ville Platte native joined the LSU Eunice faculty in 2006.

“I’m excited to continue to serve LSU Eunice as the chief academic officer,” Dr. Hamlin said. “I hope to continue the work we have begun to make classrooms more interactive and to further increase student success in joining the workforce or continuing their education.”

Dr. Hamlin’s current research include identification and molecular verification of parasitic mite species of freshwater mollusk and elucidation of the aquaporin channel expression and type in Malpighian tubules.

“John brings the unique ability to combine scholarly debate and teaching excellence with humor, compassion and energy,” Dr. Sorenson added. “He is an outstanding leader that is humble, caring and accessible, and I am thrilled that he is taking this new role.”

Dr. Hamlin will take over the position from Dr. S. Renee Robichaux after serving eight years as the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. Dr. Robichaux, entering her 24th year at LSUE, will go back to her “first love” of teaching biology and research for the university.

The Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs is a key and critical position in the executive leadership of LSU Eunice. Responsible for Academic Affairs for the College, it requires visionary and strategic leadership, excellence in the field of teaching and learning, a commitment to innovation, and a passion for student success.

