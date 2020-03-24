LWC announces additional deferral for 2020 first quarter unemployment wage and tax reports

To further assist Louisiana employers during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) national emergency, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) announced Tuesday that the deadline for the first quarter 2020 wage and tax reports will be deferred to June 30, 2020.

The LWC previously announced that it was granting Louisiana employers a temporary deferral from paying their first quarter 2020 unemployment taxes until June 30. The latest deferral now makes both the wage and tax reports and the 1Q 2020 unemployment tax payment due at the same time, rather than having an earlier deadline for wage and tax report submissions.

“The LWC is committed to helping Louisiana businesses as much we can during this statewide and national emergency,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie. “While unemployment taxes provide vital funds to help workers in need, we also want to reduce the current monetary stress employers are feeling.”

Dejoie reiterated that an employer’s unemployment insurance experience tax rate will not be impacted by COVID-19 related claims.

