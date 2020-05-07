LWC making changes to unemployment benefits that could increase amount over next couple months

Unemployment payments have topped more than $1 billion in Louisiana since mid-March when Governor John Bel Edwards announced the first stay-at-home order.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is making some changes soon that could increase the benefit amount for those in need over the next couple of months.

More than 400,000 Louisianians have received unemployment benefits amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to LWC. However, there are still many people who have filed claims and say they have not gotten anything.

“I’ve been counting on this unemployment since March 18. That was the first time I filed. It’s hard because I’m scared of being homeless,” said a mother of two.

The unemployed mother says she’s finding it hard to make ends meet after being laid off from her job in early March.

“I have not been able to get through and it’s been seven weeks already, and some of us have not been getting paid our unemployment like they promised us,” she said.

There may be a reason why she has not received those payments. She previously qualified for state unemployment but exhausted those benefits. The week of May 4, the commission announced it’s extending unemployment benefits over the next 13 weeks to individuals who have exhausted theirs.

“I just want to get back to work or either receive my unemployment. That’s all I really want so I can get back on track, get back to normal," she said.

The commission says it expects to have a system in place to begin sending out those payments by the end of the week.

