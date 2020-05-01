La Capitol FCU Sponsors Louisiana’s Teachers Rock Virtual Concert

La Capitol Federal Credit Union is a sponsor of the upcoming Louisiana’s Teachers Rock virtual concert. The online concert, put on by the Dream Teachers organization and Streaming4Life, is set to take place on Memorial Day weekend.

The virtual concert festival will be a unique streaming experience to raise the spirits of Louisiana residents while supporting local artists and honoring teachers. Featured performers include Bag of Donuts, Vidalia, Beaux Atkins, Sarah Russo, Jamie Bergeron and more. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24. Once a ticket is purchased, viewers will be able to watch the virtual music festival using their smart TVs, tablets, phones, and any other streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or Roku.

“La Cap has been involved with Dream Teachers for several years now,” said Michael Hooper, President and CEO of La Capitol FCU. “We are exceptionally proud to show our support to Louisiana’s teachers as a sponsor of this event, especially at this unique time in the history of our state and our nation.”

Louisiana teachers will be honored throughout the festival in photos and videos sharing personal messages to their students. There will also be cameos from business leaders, athletes, musicians and political leaders from around the state.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 1 after 3 p.m. CLICK HERE for ticket sales and further information.

