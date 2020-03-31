La. Dept. of Veterans Affairs reports 14 cases, including 4 deaths, related to COVID-19

As of Tuesday, March 31, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting 14 total cases of COVID-19, including four deaths, among its homes across the state.

Officials with the department say they are in constant contact with their residents and their families and that they continue to follow CDC and LDH guidelines.

“I want to express our sincerest condolences to all who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time,” said St. John the Baptist Parish Jaclyn President Hotard.

There are five state-run veteran homes in Louisiana.

The VA did not specify at which homes these cases have been reported.

