La. National Guard distributing medical supplies across the state

The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) has deployed more than 1,200 soldiers and airmen to help with the coronavirus response.

Officials with LANG say guardsmen are helping throughout the state with operations such as: Medical, engineering assessment, commodities distribution support, shelter assistance and assistance at food banks.

“Commodities distribution is a mission that we are wholly familiar with from the various natural disasters that we have responded to in the past,” said Col. Willus B. Hall, commander of the 139th Regional Support Group. “One key difference here though, is that instead of saving lives using high water vehicles and helicopters, we are saving lives by ensuring critical medical supplies like ventilators get where they need to go in a timely fashion.”

LANG officials said as of Wednesday, April 1, the missions has yielded more than 366,555 N95 masks, 1,275,143 gloves, 300 ventilators, and 49,650 Tyvek suits.

“I think it’s important to help out if you can,” said Pvt. 1st Class Delante Adkinson, a guardsman from Austin, Texas, who joined LANG to attend college at Southern University in Baton Rouge. “I like knowing I’m helping people out, even if it is in an indirect way of making sure things get where they need to go.”

LANG says it is ensuring the health and safety of its members by limiting non-mission travel, enforcing CDC guidelines on hygiene, and monitoring guardsmen’s temperatures on a daily basis.

