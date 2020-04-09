La. OMV to re-open phone lines for reinstatement assistance

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is reopening its Reinstatement Call Center Monday, April 13.

The OMV closed its doors to the public on March 19 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Since then, Governor John Bel Edwards has extended the expiration of several OMV credentials, such as drivers licenses and vehicle registrations.

The OMV says the Reinstatement Call Center will be staffed by 50 employees across the state. Software will be used that will allow employees to answer calls remotely. The OMV says it started testing the system on April 7 and has already successfully helped more than 1,000 customers.

“I challenged my team to explore new ways we can serve our customers through no contact interactions and they have exceeded my expectations once again”, stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

Anyone who needs reinstatement assistance from the OMV should call 225-925-6146 and select option 3. Call center employees will be available to answer calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

