La. Office of State Fire Marshal releases guidelines for Phase 2 of reopening

Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the official proclamation moving Louisiana into Phase Two of the White House’s reopening guidelines before the end of the day on Thursday, June 4. Edwards says Phase Two in Louisiana will last at least 21 days.

“I continue to be very proud of the work the people of Louisiana and our health care heroes are doing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and getting us to the point where we can open more businesses and expand the occupancy of others this Friday. In addition, Louisiana has effectively ramped up testing and contact tracing to help identify problem areas and contain the spread,” Gov. Edwards said. “However, the public should not let its guard down. COVID-19 is still a real issue in our communities, and it is still necessary that people wear masks while in public, wash their hands frequently and maintain good social distancing so that we can prevent cases from spiking as we ease restrictions in Phase Two.”

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said in a webinar Thursday his staff is working with the governor’s office to make all of the Phase Two guidelines for available for businesses on the state’s Open Safely website.

As of publication time, only two documents, guidelines for restaurants/bars and places of worship, were available on the website. However, Browning said he expects all of the guidelines to be available on the website by the end of Thursday.

Browning said during the webinar that several hundred people have called his office about restaurants and other businesses.

He says the guidelines are all about maintaining safety and giving people the proper guidance to keep residents safe.

“We’ve learned a lot by talking to business people to try to find a practical way to open. We’re trying to work with people,” Browning said.

CHURCHES

•Will be allowed to go to 50% with all the same guidance. Ushers will play a big role in moving people. Touching is limited. Parishioners and churchgoers are encouraged to wear masks

•The seating arrangements are a little closer together... not so widely stretched.

RESTAURANTS

•We’ve now moved it to 50% of their seating capacity

•6 feet from table top/table edge to table edge

•Or you keep people from different tables seated at least 6 feet apart

•Live entertainment still not allowed in the building

•Live entertainment is allowed outside

•Take temperatures of patrons when they come in, if you can

•A strong recommendation, more peace of mind for people, not required

BARS

•We allowed bars into Phase 1 under the same restaurant guidance (only those with a LDH food permit)

•They will also go to 50% and follow all the seated guidelines

•Bring all the regular bars even those without a LDH permit (but they will only allow 25% capacity)

BARBERSHOPS/HAIR SALONS

•Massage establishments/tattoo shops/spas/aestheticians will be included in Phase 2

MOVIE THEATERS

•Now allowing 50% capacity

EVENT CENTERS

•Rental halls (weddings, family gatherings, etc.) civic centers, private banquet halls, they will be allowed have 50% of their floor space

•Maximum of 250 people

•Operate similar to restaurant guidance

•Not allowed to have a buffet line. It has to be table service or people go to a counter to get their meals.

SWIMMING POOLS

•In Phase 2, all swimming pools will be allowed to be open, but allowing only “controlled swimming”

•Someone has to supervise the pool (not a lifeguard), but someone managing capacity

•Families can go together and swim

•Someone needs to watch for people getting closer to each other

CHILDREN’S MUSEUMS

•The touch exhibits are going to be eliminated, but they can reopen

•No large group tours or birthday parties right now

PLAYGROUNDS

•Will be allowed to open

CHILDREN’S ARCADES

•Allowed to open under special review

•Will be on a case-by-case basis

•Big emphasis on children getting back to doing fun things and not just being at home

Businesses signed up on opensafely.la.gov will be alerted and can see the guidelines.

