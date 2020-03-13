Louisiana to postpone Presidential Primary

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin held a news conference about the state’s elections and the coronavirus.

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin (Source: WAFB)

Ardoin spoke on the state's decision to postpone next month’s Presidential Preference Primary due to coronavirus concerns.

Sources familiar with the decision said the election will be postponed for about two months.

The primary was originally scheduled for April 4.

The secretary of state’s comments come as state health officials are closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus.

As of 9 a.m. on March 13, there are 33 presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in eight Louisiana parishes.

Many parishes and local governments are scheduled to have elections on April 4. The state is also scheduled to hold a presidential primary that day.

