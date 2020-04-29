La. Supreme Court to hear arguments via video call for first time in court’s 200+ year history

The Louisiana Supreme Court is trying something new to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For the first time in the court’s more than 200-year history, members will be working from home. The court will be using video calls to hear arguments on June 8 and 9.

The court’s seven justices will conduct those arguments over conference calls with attorneys. They’re doing this in response to social distancing guidelines while doing what they can to keep the justice system going.

“Holding oral arguments in this virtual setting will allow each of the justices and the attorneys arguing before the court to abide by social and physical distancing guidelines while continuing the crucial and valuable work of keeping the system of justice in Louisiana moving forward,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson.

The court will hear seven arguments over those two days, including matters which were originally set for the March docket that were postponed due to social and physical distancing recommendations. Arguments set for Monday, June 8 will begin at 2 p.m., while arguments on Tuesday, June 9 are set for 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. During sitting weeks, the Supreme Court livestreams oral arguments via the court’s website HERE.

The oral arguments set for June 8 and 9 will also be broadcast via the court’s livestream HERE.

