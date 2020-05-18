La. activates crisis text hotline to help people cope with stress of COVID-19 pandemic

Louisiana residents who are experiencing stress or a crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic can text REACHOUT to 741741 to receive free, confidential support from a trained crisis counselor. | Source: Office of the Louisiana Governor
By  | 
Posted:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, May 18 the state has activated a crisis hotline residents can text to get help with stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards says the new text hotline offers residents free, confidential support 24/7.

If you or someone you know needs help text REACHOUT to 741741.

The governor says a trained crisis counselor will help de-escalate the crisis, identify coping strategies, and use active listening techniques to support you.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus