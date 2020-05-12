La. casinos will not reopen Friday; new rules in place

Casinos and video poker parlors in Louisiana will be allowed to reopen Monday, May 18 with new rules and regulations in place, the chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said Tuesday, May 12.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the week of May 11 that the state was moving into Phase 1 of its coronavirus recovery, allowing many businesses to start reopening Friday, May 15. However, gaming facilities must wait until Monday.

Each of the gaming venues will be only be allowed to operate 25% of their gaming machines and must screen the temperatures of customers and employees.

Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Jones says each of the gaming venues will also be limited to 25% of their normal occupancy limits. For example, if a video poker parlor is normally allowed to have 200 customers inside, the facility will only be able to have 50 customers during the governor’s current order.

Gaming in Louisiana was suspended in March as the coronavirus outbreak escalated in Louisiana.

For the full list of the updated gaming regulations, CLICK HERE.

