La. lawmakers to vote on whether or not to suspend governor’s ability to declare state of emergency

Wednesday, May 6 is a big day at the capitol. Some lawmakers are essentially trying to go around Governor John Bel Edwards in order to get parts of the state reopened on a parish-by-parish basis.

It’s a resolution that aims to limit the governor’s emergency powers so mayors and parish presidents can decide whether to open up the economy themselves before the governor’s stay-at-home order expires.

“We’re trying to advocate a balanced approach to safely open that protects both lives and livelihoods,” said Rep. Blake Miguez, House Republican Caucus Leader (R).

“So they would remove the statutory authority for the governor to declare an emergency for those 15 days,” said Matthew Block, executive counsel for the governor.

A tense battle is brewing at the capitol, where the Republican majority in the House of Representatives is looking at a way to overturn the governor’s current stay-at-home order, which expires on May 15.

“The resolution empowers local governments, parish presidents, and mayors to use their emergency powers to decide what’s the best with the information on the ground. It doesn’t prohibit those areas that are being affected very tragically from keeping their stay-at-home order in place longer. Maybe that’s the best decision for that area," said Miguez.

Rep. Miguez believes some parishes in Louisiana with a low COVID-19 case count are ready to open up their economies.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office believes this is setting a dangerous precedent.

“If we were to have tornadoes, or a tropical storm, or some flooding, the governor would be unable to use that statutory authority to declare an emergency. The second thing that it does which is really troubling is it removes all the enforcement mechanisms for the governor and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security to respond to current emergencies,” said Block.

Block says while the governor would’ve liked to have moved to Phase 1 of the White House’s plan by May 1, he says Gov. John Bel Edwards chose to not open up the economy specifically on a region-to-region basis because some areas in the state were still seeing a spike in cases.

“So the unanimous recommendation from the public health experts at that point in time was to continue the statewide order, but to make some changes,” said Block.

A new LSU survey found that 74% of the 1,000 people interviewed believe we should continue the stay-at-home order and continue social distancing.

“Three-quarters (74%) of respondents—including most Republicans and most Democrats in the state—said during the last two weeks of April that the U.S. and Louisiana should continue measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as stay-at-home orders and social distancing," the survey said.

When asked if this is a partisan issue, Rep. Miguez responded, “I don’t consider this being a partisan issue. When business owners call me and give me a heartbreaking story and tell me they’re about to shut down, they’re going to have to file for bankruptcy, I don’t ask if they’re Republican or Democrat."

If the resolution passes Wednesday, May 5, it will go to the House floor for full consideration. It could be in effect as early as the week of May 11 if the Senate passes the measure.

