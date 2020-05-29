La. lawmakers want to limit virus lawsuits against business

Louisiana lawmakers want to give protections from most lawsuits for coronavirus deaths and injuries to businesses that never closed during the outbreak and those that are newly reopening.

Three Republican-led bills to limit businesses' liability have easily won support from both the House and Senate and will be headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards for a decision.

Rep. Thomas Pressly’s bill is the most sweeping. It would keep people from being able to sue businesses, government agencies, trade show organizers and event planners for civil damages for injuries or death from COVID-19 unless they can prove the high legal standard of “gross negligence or willful misconduct.” T

he governor hasn't taken a position on the proposals.

