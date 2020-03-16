La. legislature to temporarily adjourn due to COVID-19

The 2020 regular legislative session is temporarily suspended until March 31 due to coronavirus.

“The public health crisis at hand has placed the legislature in uncharted waters,” said Senate President Page Cortez. “With every decision we make, we are balancing the health and welfare of our citizens, staff, and legislators with our constitutional responsibilities. At this time, we believe it is in the best interest of our state to temporarily adjourn the session.”

Medical professionals anticipate that rapid growth may put a strain on health care access and facilities. That rapid growth is best curbed by social distancing. With that in mind, the decision to temporarily adjourn was made.

Legislative leadership will continue to diligently monitor the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the state.

Lawmakers have been told by leadership to contact stakeholders and citizens who have requested bills to update them on the status of session.

“While the matters being considered at the legislative session are important, nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of each and every Louisiana citizen,” added Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder. “The president and I have been in constant communication about what is best for the state and at this point, the best course of action is to adjourn temporarily and come back ready to work when the risk has diminished.”

Lawmakers must pass a budget and other constitutionally-mandated legislation by July 1.

