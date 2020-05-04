La. prepares for businesses/churches to ‘open safely’ with new web-based activation program

Louisiana is getting ready to open back up for business but state officials want to make sure those businesses “open safely.”

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has activated OpenSafely.la.gov, a new web-based program to assist businesses and religious organizations with getting back up and running amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud to be able to offer this easy-to-use tool for our state’s businesses to start, and continue, the process of getting back on their feet,” said State Fire Marshal H. ‘Butch’ Browning, “I want the business and religious communities to know that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is your partner and your friend and we will support your efforts to succeed in every way that we can.”

This new tool was created under the direction of Gov. John Bel Edwards and in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health.

“In order for us to move forward and open businesses as safely as possible, it is important that clear guidance is available," said Gov. Edwards. "This website will help businesses and churches better understand which phase will allow them to resume operating and then put safe practices in place such as social distancing and encouraging their customers and members to wear facial coverings. To be successful as we work to continue reducing the spread of this virus, we must all implement new and safer practices in all aspects of our lives.”

The site allows business owners and church leaders to register in order to receive up-to-the-minute information from the state. It will let them know what phase their business/church is considered, what phase the state is in, and what social distancing and sanitation guidelines are required for their specific operation in each phase.

The portal also allows citizens to file complaints about businesses/churches not properly following the guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.