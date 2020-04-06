La. receives more than $45M worth of aid from FEMA for coronavirus response

As of Monday, April 6, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has earmarked more than $45 million for Louisiana’s coronavirus response efforts.

“The federal government continues to provide critical resources and support to state-implemented and locally executed efforts to respond to and slow the spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana. Our partnerships with state and local leaders, and the private sector, are an integral part of our whole-of-America approach to responding to this global pandemic. President Trump and his Administration are committed to doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of every single American," said a White House spokesperson in a news release.

INFORMATION FROM THE WHITE HOUSE

On March 24, President Donald J. Trump made a major disaster declaration in Louisiana, making it just the fifth state to receive that designation at the time, and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing. The president’s action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Louisiana. Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Louisiana impacted by COVID-19.

Additional support being sent to the state to increase state hospital capacity includes two 250-bed federal medical stations, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is providing the state and City of New Orleans with assessment and evaluation support for alternative care facilities.

A 3,000-bed alternate care site is also being established by the City of New Orleans at the New Orleans Convention Center to be operational by April 2. USACE conducted the assessment for this site, but it will be run by the city.

Supplies from the strategic national stockpile have arrived in Louisiana and are being distributed to medical facilities throughout the state, including 350 ventilators.

There are also federally supported testing sites in the New Orleans area, and an epidemiology team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the Louisiana Emergency Operations Center, which arrived on March 26.

In Louisiana, the federal government has provided the following medical supplies:

•N-95 masks – 208,300

•Surgical masks – 494,800

•Face shields – 101,980

•Surgical gowns – 83,600

•Coveralls – 3,700

•Gloves – 483,300

•Ventilators – 350

•Medical station boots – 500

