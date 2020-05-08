La. to receive $10M+ in funding for COVID-19 testing

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) announced Friday, May 8 that Louisiana will be receiving $10,460,799 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) via the Health Resources and Services Administration to expand COVID-19 testing at 36 health centers across the state.

“It’s critical that we expand testing so that the American economy can reopen safely. This funding will allow health centers to identify, treat, and isolate those with the virus and help slow its spread. The better our testing, the more success we’ll have saving lives and jobs,” said Kennedy.

The funding was provided under the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and will support COVID-19 testing and related resources, such as personal protective equipment, training for those performing testing, lab services, and expanding walk-up or drive-thru testing centers.

Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc. in Alexandria is set to receive $331,204.

