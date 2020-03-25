La. to receive more than $3M in grants to help feed seniors amid coronavirus pandemic

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced $250 million in grants from the Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help provide meals for the elderly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisiana is set to receive $3,202,016 ($1,067,339 for congregate meals and $2,134,677 for at-home meals).

On March 18, President Donald Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law. This provided more funding for nutritional service programs authorized by the Older Americans Act (OAA) of 1965. These programs offer meals to seniors both at home and in community centers.

“The Trump Administration recognizes that the measures needed to protect older Americans from the serious threat of COVID-19 have been disruptive for many of our most vulnerable,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Getting more funds to community organizations that deliver meals to older adults, such as Meals on Wheels, is another example of the Trump Administration’s whole-of-government, whole-of-America approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The network of community-based organizations that provide Older Americans Act services has an exceptional capacity to coordinate services, bring together service providers, and adapt to overcome challenges, and they are employing innovative solutions to continue meal services,” said ACL Administrator Lance Robertson. “This additional funding will help communities across the country provide older adults, especially those at greatest risk, with the healthy meals they need.”

Funding has been provided to states, territories, and tribes across the country. Click here for a full breakdown. Amounts were determined based on population-based formulas defined in the OAA.

Senior citizens who need assistance can call 1-800-677-1116 to find services in their area, or go online here.

