LaSalle Parish plans to re-open the parish on May 1

The Jena Times Olla-Tullos-Urania Signal is reporting that LaSalle Parish plans to re-open the parish on a limited basis on May 1.

News Channel 5 reached out to the LaSalle Parish DA for comments.

“We don’t advocate anyone to violate state orders,” said J. Reed Walters, LaSalle Parish District Attorney. “We are trying to get ready to reopen for when the order comes down. At no time have I advocated people violate the order”

“We are slowly and gradually starting the reopening process for when the order comes down.” Said Walters. “That’s what we developed during the meeting.”

