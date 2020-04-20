Laborde Correctional Warden McCain, Medical Director McVea die after COVID-19 battle

Sandy McCain, the warden of the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center died Monday following a lengthy battle after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 66.

Additionally, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections announced that Dr. Casey McVea, the Medical Director at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, also died this weekend from COVID-19 complications.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the families and friends of these staff members,” Secretary James LeBlanc said in a statement. “It is without a doubt that this pandemic will have lasting impacts on our Department. Today's news about the loss of our corrections family members is just one example of those impacts.”

The deaths of McCain and McVea bring the number of Department of Corrections staff members to three.

Last month, Lt. Timothy Gordon, Louisiana State Penitentiary, passed away of COVID-19 complications as well. Lt. Gordon began his career with the state in October 2016 and was promoted to Lt. in November 2019.

Warden McCain had been with the Department for more than 24 years, serving the last four years as warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center. He is survived by his wife, Diane, sons Justin and Jeremy, and several grandchildren. He was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Northwestern State University and deacon at New Prospect Baptist Church in Grant Parish, where he lived. McCain is also the uncle of Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

McCain’s state resume included being the Administrative Director at Work Training Facility North, Deputy Warden and then Warden at J. Levy Dabadie until its closure in 2012. He was then an assistant warden at Laborde in 2012 before going to the B.B. Rayburn Correctional Facility in 2014. He returned to Laborde as Warden in 2016.

“In addition to being a respected leader and a gentleman, he was a dear friend,” LeBlanc said.

Dr. McVea has worked for Department for a decade, serving the past two years as Medical Director for Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.

“We will also miss the contributions of Dr. McVea,” LeBlanc said. “We are deeply saddened by the deaths of our dedicated employees who meant so much to us.”

