Lake Charles man pleads guilty in federal court to production of child pornography

A Lake Charles man has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of production of child pornography.

It was announced by United States Attorney David C. Joseph that Damon Lechtenberg, 46, of Lake Charles pleaded guilty for the production of child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay.

According to his guilty plea, Lechtenberg admitted to filming a minor female. He used hidden cameras that he had placed in the minor’s bedroom and bathroom.

Authorities learned of Lechtenberg’s activities and obtained a search warrant in Dec. 2019. Law enforcement officers found multiple hidden cameras that were hidden in the child’s bedroom and bathroom. Lechtenberg told officers that he used the cameras he placed to film the minor while the minor was nude. Electronic devices seized from Lechtenberg revealed there were approximately 200 videos of the nude minor.

Lechtenberg will remain in custody until his sentencing on July 16, 2020.

Damon Lechtenberg faces up to sixty years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, registration as a sex offender, and a $250,000 fine.

