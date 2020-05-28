Land O’Lakes donates 18,200 pounds of macaroni and cheese to Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Land O’Lakes, Inc. donated 18,200 pounds of LAND O LAKES® Macaroni & Cheese to Food Bank of Central Louisiana through the Land O’Lakes in-kind product donation program.

In partnership with Feeding America and other non-profit organizations, Land O’Lakes has donated over 200,000 pounds of in-kind products to food banks since March, with more donations planned in the coming weeks. Consideration is being taken not only where our members and employees live, but also where the COVID-19 hot spots are across the U.S.

Land O’Lakes is a big advocate for the nutrition of dairy, too – so being able to get these important products to children and families in need is meaningful in so many ways. Finding new ways to work together with partners and deliver nutritional food to those who need it most in rural communities is more crucial than ever.

“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table, especially during this unpredictable and uncertain time,” said Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc. “As a farmer-owned cooperative, we feel honored to be able to support and protect rural communities across America.”

“We are so thankful for the donation of LAND O LAKES Macaroni & Cheese as we begin the summer months with the expectation of serving an increased number of children and their families,” said Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director, Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

