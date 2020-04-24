Lane Closure: US 71 for Alexandria ITS project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that work continues on the project to install traffic cameras and digital message boards along US 71 (MacArthur Drive) in Alexandria.

Beginning on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, crews will be installing a concrete foundation at US 71 and LA 1208-3 (Jackson Street). The US 71 southbound U-turn lane and the inside northbound lane of MacArthur Drive will be closed to allow for the safe completion of this work.

Additionally, on Monday, April 27, 2020, crews will be performing similar work on US 71 northbound between Donna Lane and Louise Street. The US 71 northbound shoulder will be closed. Guardrail will also be installed at this location.

This work is scheduled to take place beginning at 7:30 a.m., and will continue until complete.

The Alexandria Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Phase 3 project involves installing six live-stream cameras and two Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) at several locations along US 71.

The entire project is expected to be complete and the cameras available for public use in late 2020.

This work will be performed, weather permitting.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

