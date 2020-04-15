Large nine foot cross on display in Pineville, anyone can write prayer requests or thoughts

During these unprecedented times, many communities have chosen to remain positive. Pineville is no exception.

A large, white cross over nine feet tall stands on 207 Pearce Road, near Lowes.

Next to the cross is a small sign that encourages people to write down their own worries and prayers.

There's also a bench for anyone who wants to spend time sitting in front of the cross.

The verse on the cross comes from 1 Peter 5:7 which says,"Cast all of your anxiety on him because he cares for you."

Although there is a sharpie next to the cross, you're encouraged to bring your own marker.

The cross has been standing on Pearce Road since Palm Sunday.

Since then, a number of people have written their own thoughts and prayer requests on the symbol of hope.

We've been told that the cross will remain standing until after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, potentially even longer.

