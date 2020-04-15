Large nine foot cross on display in Pineville, anyone can write prayer requests or thoughts

Source: KALB
By  | 
Posted:

ALEXANDRIA,La. (KALB) - During these unprecedented times, many communities have chosen to remain positive. Pineville is no exception.

A large, white cross over nine feet tall stands on 207 Pearce Road, near Lowes.

Next to the cross is a small sign that encourages people to write down their own worries and prayers.

There's also a bench for anyone who wants to spend time sitting in front of the cross.

The verse on the cross comes from 1 Peter 5:7 which says,"Cast all of your anxiety on him because he cares for you."

Although there is a sharpie next to the cross, you're encouraged to bring your own marker.

The cross has been standing on Pearce Road since Palm Sunday.

Since then, a number of people have written their own thoughts and prayer requests on the symbol of hope.

We've been told that the cross will remain standing until after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, potentially even longer.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus