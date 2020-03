Officials have confirmed Louisiana’s first positive West Nile mosquito sample in Baton Rouge.

The sample was collected on March 2 near Hollywood Street and N. Foster Drive.

A spokesperson for the city says mosquito numbers are not high, as it is still early in the mosquito season.

Officials urge people to remain aware and always take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.