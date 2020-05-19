Lauer says Ronan Farrow's work on him was shoddy and biased

Former “Today” anchor Matt Lauer has accused Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ronan Farrow of failing to corroborate charges that were made against him in the 2019 book “Catch and Kill.”

Lauer leveled the accusation in a lengthy article for Mediaite, prompting Farrow to tweet that Lauer is “just wrong.”

All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 19, 2020

Lauer was fired by NBC in 2017 for having an inappropriate relationship with a co-worker.

Farrow, in his 2019 book, quotes that former co-worker as alleging he raped her.

Lauer has denied raping her, and both he and the co-worker admit to a subsequent romantic relationship.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

